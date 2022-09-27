Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

Finance Materials 27 September 2022 18:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,092 days on September 27, Trend reports via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 16 investors submitted 30 bids in the price range from 96.3273 manat or $56.66 (6.8429 percent) to 99.2378 manat or $58.38 (5.7396 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 97.0448 manat or $57.09 (6.5671 percent), while the average weighted price – at 97.9445 manat or $57.61 (6.2249 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 87.38 million manat ($51.4 million), while the placement volume totaled 40 million manat ($23.5 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 24, 2025.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more