UAE Masdar joins Global Wind Energy Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has joined the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Trend reports, referring to the company.

GWEC represents the interests of the global wind energy industry. Engagement in GWEC facilitates the coordination of efforts to advance the UN climate agenda within the context of combating global warming.

Masdar's portfolio includes a dozen projects related to wind energy worldwide.

Regarding Azerbaijan, the company is exploring the potential construction of renewable energy sources (RES) facilities with a total capacity of 10 GW. Plans for 4 GW have been detailed, including the construction of multiple wind farms on land and in the Caspian Sea.

In October 2023, Masdar completed its inaugural facility in Azerbaijan, a 230 MW solar power plant in the Garadagh district of Baku, costing $262 million.

