Azerbaijan's COP29 expected to significantly contribute to global peace (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A dialogue conference on “COP29 and Beyond - Peace, Security, and Climate Change” was concluded in Bonn (Germany) with the participation of leading representatives of civil society and think tanks active in the field of climate in Europe, Trend reports.

The conference discussed measures to combat the depletion of water resources, improve food security, support populations affected by climate change, and mine action.

Delivering a final report at the conference as a representative of the COP29 presidency, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elshad Iskandarov, noted that the issues of global climate change and international peace are closely linked and have mutual influence.

“More and more data demonstrates that wars and conflicts, as well as their consequences—the destruction of biodiversity, emissions of harmful substances, mine pollution—not only pollute the environment but also bring humanity closer to the irreversible 'red line’ of climate change.” Iskandarov noted that COP29, which Azerbaijan will host this year, is an important opportunity to discuss these threats and find concrete solutions.

The Ambassador emphasized that the unanimous election of Azerbaijan as a COP29 host is proof of the world community's trust in the political will of our country and its ability to contribute to the solution of global problems, taking into account the interests of all parties. Azerbaijan is committed to creating opportunities for a broad discussion of the complex of issues “Peace, Security, and Climate Change” with the participation of representatives of civil society and experts and is open to concrete proposals in this field.

Additionally, noting that meetings with representatives of international NGOs were held in connection with Azerbaijan's chairmanship last month, the diplomat regarded this as an indicator of our country's persistence in realizing the principle stated in connection with the inclusiveness of COP29.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. The COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year made this decision. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

At the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, the United Nations signed the Framework Convention on Climate Change as an agreement to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. 198 countries sign the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.