Bakcell, ENGINET protect children from unwanted internet content

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, is pleased to announce that the safe internet bundle, launched two years ago now becomes available in the 4G network as well.

Thanks to the safe internet product offered by Bakcell and the “Internet Filtering Service” of ENGINET – the first FTTH provider in Azerbaijan, Bakcell customers have the possibility to ensure safe internet browsing for their children and protect them from any harmful and unwanted content.

“The internet today plays an important role in education and development of children. However, as parents we cannot always control how our children use the internet. Considering that there are lots of content in the internet which we don’t want our kids to access, Bakcell and ENGINET are providing the parents with an opportunity to filter unwanted web pages. There is a growing demand of customers to this product, and together with ENGINET we’re bringing the best experience to make virtual world safe for our children”, says Todor Dimitrovski, Chief Marketing Officer of Bakcell.

Note that the filtering system deployed by ENGINET, limits access to over 18 million websites from 90 thematic groups, which contain information considered to be harmful or inappropriate. By purchasing “Safe Internet Bundles” Bakcell customers will be able to protect their kids from the unwanted content, by filtering pages containing adult material, illegal or violent content, gambling, medicine or other information not recommended for children.

“ENGINET is the first company to implement the “Internet Filtering Service” on Azerbaijani private market and our professional team is working hard to make sure this product is being periodically improved. There are more than one million webpages is created every day worldwide and our “Black List” system is being updated on daily basis. Soon, we will apply new innovation related to “Black Keywords” in the search engine system”, says Elmira Abasova, Head of Marketing Division of ENGINET.

Moreover, ENGINET has started implementing the Safe Internet Project in the country’s schools, with the help of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan. Further, ENGINET has organized open lessons at schools to present the “Safe Internet” project, in the city of Sumgait.

As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Bakcell always pays special attention to development of children, their education and integration to society. The company’s “Bakcell Stars” CSR program contributes to education of hundreds of children each year, to provide them with better life and ensure their bright future. Offering safe internet solution for children is a part of such activities.

In order to protect your children from the unwanted content you need to obtain Safe Internet Bundles offered by Bakcell by simply dialling *134#10#YES. The price of a 10 GB safe internet bundle is 10 AZN. This package can be used on any device, such as a mobile phone or a laptop.

Upon the activation process, your mobile internet bundle will be automatically filtered by the system for unwanted content.

Visit https://www.bakcell.com/en/internet-safe-internet for more detailed information about the “Safe Internet” packages.

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 3G and 4G mobile internet.

With more than 6500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories).

After proving itself to provide the best 3G mobile internet service in the country, Bakcell has announced the commercial launch of 4G LTE services on 5th of May 2015. 4G ensures a significant increase of mobile internet speed and is especially useful for those users who wish to stay mobile at all times, having an access to high-speed mobile internet at all locations. Currently, in addition to Baku and Absheron peninsula, residents of Ganja, Quba, Qusar, Khachmaz, Shabran and Siyazan regions are able to benefit from the high-speed 4G internet of Bakcell. In the year 2018, Bakcell continues to expand its LTE network to other regions of Azerbaijan. Bakcell became the first mobile operator in the country to launch 4G service in Baku subway. In the year 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking. According to tests, implemented in August 2017, Bakcell has the best score overall network experience in Azerbaijan and the best mobile internet network “in test” in Baku and other big cities.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news