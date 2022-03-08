Apple reveals new green colors for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

ICT 8 March 2022 23:28 (UTC+04:00)
During its Peek Performance event on Tuesday, Apple introduced new green color options for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Trend reports citing Hypebeast.

A new “Alpine Green” colorway will be available for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and a standard “Green” option will launch for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. While new colors will launch, each iPhone is still the same model that Apple previously launched in September.

The new green color options will join an expanding list of finishes for the iPhone 13, which includes Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product Red, and the iPhone 13 Pro, which comes in Silver, Graphite, Gold and Blue.

Apple’s new color announcement marks the company’s latest mid-cycle update to an iPhone — during its Spring Loaded event in April 2021, the tech giant debuted a new pastel purple color for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini following the devices’ launch.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro colors will be available for preorder beginning Friday and will become available on March 18. Take a look at the newly-debuted color options above.

