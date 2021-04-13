US eyes to continue negotiations on direct flights with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan has put an emphasis on the need to resume direct flights between Georgia and the US, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Negotiations on direct flights between the United States and Georgia must continue,” said Degnan.

The CEO of Georgian Airways said that the American investment fund Manhattan Link has expressed interest in facilitating the appointment of direct flights from Tbilisi to New York. He also noted that work on the business plan is already underway.

According to the Degnan, air traffic with Georgia would be wonderful.

“We need to see if there is still a sufficient need”, Degnan said, adding that having a direct flight, in general, is a great idea.

