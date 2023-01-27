AZAL to replenish its fleet with modern Airbus A320Neo aircraft (PHOTO)

The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will upgrade its fleet with new modern narrow-body Airbus A320Neo and wide-body Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft as part of its development strategy until 2030.

So, to date, the airline has already purchased three Airbus A320Neo aircraft, which are already operating flights.

Airbus A320Neo is a modern, economical aircraft equipped with the latest technologies, thanks to which passengers are provided with additional amenities during the flight. The aircraft is less noisy, more efficient and environmentally friendly in its class. Thanks to the new generation engines installed on this type of aircraft, the amount of carbon dioxide emissions and fuel consumption are reduced.

The expansion of the fleet with modern Airbus A320Neo aircraft with a layout of 186 economy class seats will strengthen AZAL's position in the international aviation market, serve its competitiveness and allow to gradually provide the population with tickets at more affordable prices.