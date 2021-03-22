Kazakhstan’s 3 areas in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus
As of March 21, 2021, the three areas of the country are put in the «red zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and West Kazakhstan region are put in the «red zones».
Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.
The other regions remain in the «green zone».
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has reported 1,208 COVID-19 cases over the past day, with most cases reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 410 and 203.
Notably, 21,314 people are under coronavirus treatment nationwide.
Latest
US Defence Secy meets PM Modi, expresses desire to enhance strategic partnership for peace in Indo-Pacific
US Secretary of State takes part in online Novruz event organized by Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries (PHOTO)