Kazakhstan’s 3 areas in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus

Kazakhstan 22 March 2021 23:35 (UTC+04:00)
As of March 21, 2021, the three areas of the country are put in the «red zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and West Kazakhstan region are put in the «red zones».

Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

The other regions remain in the «green zone».

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has reported 1,208 COVID-19 cases over the past day, with most cases reported in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 410 and 203.

Notably, 21,314 people are under coronavirus treatment nationwide.

Tags:
