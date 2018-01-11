Kyrgyzstan launches Tax Declaration campaign for 2017

11 January 2018 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic launched a campaign to receive the Unified Tax Declaration for 2017, Kabar with reference to the press service of the State Tax Service reported.

The next tax declaration campaign, which starts annually from the beginning of the year, will be held in two stages: till 1 March - legal entities and till 1 April - individuals must report to the tax authorities on the income received for the previous year, as well as provide information on economic activities, property and land.

