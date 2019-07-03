Minsk, Ashgabat aim to expand bilateral co-op - ambassador

3 July 2019 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Belarus and Turkmenistan are setting new strategic goals for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports with reference to an interview by Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Oleg Tabanyuhov to Turkmen media.

The diplomat noted that the recent visit by Prime Minister of Belarus Syarhey Rumas to Turkmenistan and his meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov became new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

“New concrete agreements have been reached on expanding Belarusian-Turkmen cooperation,” said Tabanyuhov. “Our countries are setting new strategic goals in this direction.”

He noted that the intergovernmental Belarusian-Turkmen commission for economic cooperation, the ninth meeting of which was held May this year in Ashgabat, is working effectively.

More than 130 bilateral documents have been signed and are in power, constituting the legal base of multifaceted cooperation.

Belarus’ supplies to Turkmenistan mainly consist of high value-added goods including trucks, special purpose vehicles, tractors, road-building equipment, medicines, woodworking products, and agricultural products.

In addition, the two countries cooperate in the field of education. In total, more than 9,000 citizens of Turkmenistan study in Belarusian educational institutions, and this is the biggest representation of all foreign countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmen private business enter international arena
Economy 11:51
Ministry of Industry, Communication of Turkmenistan buys server equipment via tender
Tenders 11:21
Switzerland interested to develop comprehensive co-op in all spheres with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 2 July 20:50
Georgia discusses prospects for cooperation with World Bank
Economy 2 July 18:52
Vneshekonobank of Turkmenistan makes new appointment
Finance 2 July 16:45
Turkmenistan introduces MasterCard contactless plastic card
Finance 2 July 16:17
Latest
China protests to Britain over Hunt's Hong Kong comments
Other News 12:04
Uzbek company to supply sweet cherry to China
Economy 12:02
Azerbaijani wine producer increases share capital
Economy 11:55
European Union, ABAD and UN Development Program continue to support small and medium-sized businesses in northwest of Azerbaijan
Economy 11:53
Turkmen private business enter international arena
Economy 11:51
General Motors Uzbekistan renamed
Economy 11:44
Indonesia's parliament delays approval for levy on plastic bags
Other News 11:42
Azerbaijan one of important countries in UNESCO World Heritage Committee – Ukrainian rep
Politics 11:35
Volume of container transports grows in Georgia
Economy 11:31