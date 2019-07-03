Minsk, Ashgabat aim to expand bilateral co-op - ambassador

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Belarus and Turkmenistan are setting new strategic goals for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports with reference to an interview by Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Oleg Tabanyuhov to Turkmen media.

The diplomat noted that the recent visit by Prime Minister of Belarus Syarhey Rumas to Turkmenistan and his meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov became new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

“New concrete agreements have been reached on expanding Belarusian-Turkmen cooperation,” said Tabanyuhov. “Our countries are setting new strategic goals in this direction.”

He noted that the intergovernmental Belarusian-Turkmen commission for economic cooperation, the ninth meeting of which was held May this year in Ashgabat, is working effectively.

More than 130 bilateral documents have been signed and are in power, constituting the legal base of multifaceted cooperation.

Belarus’ supplies to Turkmenistan mainly consist of high value-added goods including trucks, special purpose vehicles, tractors, road-building equipment, medicines, woodworking products, and agricultural products.

In addition, the two countries cooperate in the field of education. In total, more than 9,000 citizens of Turkmenistan study in Belarusian educational institutions, and this is the biggest representation of all foreign countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news