Governor of Russia's Saint-Petersburg city visits Turkmenistan's capital city (PHOTO)

A representative delegation of the Russian Federation headed by the Governor of Saint-Petersburg Alexander Beglov is on a visit to Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's embassy in Azerbaijan.

In the first half of the day on February 13, the guest was received by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of political, economic and cultural-humanitarian issues. It was noted that the collaboration of Turkmenistan with the regions of the Russian Federation holds a substantial place in bilateral cooperation.

Then, the meeting of Beglov with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashit Meredov was held. The parties noted that the mutual visits of the heads of two states serve as an important link in the development of Turkmen-Russian relations. The positive cooperation experience in the framework of international and regional organizations was voiced. In this context, the initiatives of the Turkmen government aimed at the maintenance of peace, stability and economic growth in the region, as well as beyond it, were specifically underlined.

The parties noted the high level of trade-economic ties, including the constructive participation of the Russian companies in the number of projects on the territory of Turkmenistan. The present and prospective projects in the oil and gas, as well as in the transport spheres were considered.

The cooperation in the area of education, science, culture, art and sport was also discussed. In particular, the side considered establishing cooperation between the institutes of higher education of Turkmenistan and Russia through the formation of pertinent normative base with the aim of exchanging expertise in various spheres, particularly in the area of high technologies.

Speaking about the rich culture of the two countries, the parties underlined the success of cultural events organized in Turkmenistan and Saint-Petersburg and expressed hope for further cooperation in this course.

The parties reiterated the adherence of the two countries to further strengthening bilateral ties. Following the meeting, a protocol on the outcomes of the talks between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Meredov and Governor of Saint-Petersburg Beglov was signed.