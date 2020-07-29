Citizens of Turkmenistan are recommended to celebrate “Gurban bayramy” at home

In Turkmenistan, due to the preventive measures that have been introduced in the country since July 13, citizens are recommended to take restrictions on traditional mass events during the “Gurban bayramy” holiday, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Also on these days, due to the increased content of harmful dust particles in the air, it is necessary to use medical masks, keep a safe distance of 2 meters and, limiting mass events, celebrate the holiday at home.

“Gurban bayramy” is considered a sacred holiday in the Turkmen people, which embodies the beautiful moments of spiritual purity and unity. "Let's not forget that celebrating “Gurban bayramy” among our families is the key to protecting our health", - the state news Agency of Turkmenistan urges.