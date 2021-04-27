PCR tests transferred to Turkmenistan as part of WHO-EU project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office in Turkmenistan gave around 10,000 laboratory PCR tests to the virological laboratory of the Center for Public Health and Nutrition of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan.

Thus, the transfer took place within the framework of a joint WHO-EU project for COVID-19 Crisis Response for Central Asian countries.

Thus, during the delivery, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso said that the development of the health sector plays a vital role in the development of the whole country.

Central Asia COVID-19 Crisis Response Programme (CACCR) is a 3 million Euro worth regional project, which is financed by the EU and implemented by the WHO in 2020-2022.

Currently, Turkmenistan has no registered coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

As earlier WHO told Trend, WHO and the Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan have invested efforts to improve the country capacity for emergencies and in particular COVID-19.

In 2020, this resulted in almost 500 medical, laboratory, and points of entries specialists trained in different disciplines (clinical management, epidemiological surveillance, prevention, and infection control, contact tracing, and laboratory services) related to its COVID-19 response, said WHO.

