IRU and Turkmenistan developing projects aimed at simplifying cross-border procedures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Turkmenistan and the International Road Transport Union (IRU) are developing projects aimed at improving transit and simplifying cross-border procedures, IRU’s Director of TIR and Transit Services Tatiana Rey-Bellet told Trend.

She noted that in addition to projects, the parties are actively discussing at the expert level ideas aimed at developing the customs sphere of Turkmenistan.

"In Turkmenistan, the TIR-EPD application was launched in September 2022, allowing TIR operators to send electronic pre-declarations (EPD) to customs authorities of different countries while using simplified border procedures," the representative of the organization said.

Furthermore, she added that the launch of the application is a very important step that allowed Turkmenistan to join other projects related to the digitalization of the TIR in the region.

"At the same time, TIR-EPD will help Turkmenistan prepare for connection to the eTIR international customs digital system. We also cooperated with the customs and other state bodies of Turkmenistan in the field of the introduction of "green stripes", which provide the advantages of priority customs clearance," the director of the organization's department said.

Meanwhile, the green lane of the TIR-EPD is the lane allocated on both sides of the border, along which only those vehicles that have sent a preliminary electronic declaration via the TIR-EPD pass.