Israeli FM inaugurates country's embassy in Turkmenistan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has inaugurated his country's embassy in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

The Minister noted that the opening ceremony of the new building of the Israeli Embassy in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, was attended by the ambassadors of foreign states of Bahrain, the US, Azerbaijan, Romania, Ukraine, as well as the Jewish community.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Minister announced that at the beginning of March this year that Israel was opening a permanent mission in Turkmenistan.

He also added that the relations between the two countries are of strategic nature, and this step will further strengthen these relations and lead to the expansion of cooperation.