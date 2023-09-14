Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan and Hungary to swap inaugurations of embassies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 14. Turkmenistan and Hungary have agreed to open embassies in each other's countries, informed Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary's Secretary of State for International Communication on X (Twitter) Trend reports.

He noted that this step follows Hungary's commitment to establish diplomatic missions in all member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Meanwhile, it opens up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation, promoting cultural exchange and strengthening economic partnership between the two countries and as Hungary continues to deepen diplomatic interaction with the Turkic world, this step marks an important milestone in its foreign policy agenda.

Furthermore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said at the end of August that Budapest and Ashgabat had concluded a political agreement on gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Hungary and negotiations between the companies were next.

