Uzbekistan confirms over 20 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of coronavirus-infected people in Uzbekistan has reached 2,336, Trend reports on May 9 with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 1,775 patients have fully recovered in the country, 10 have died.

Uzbekistan recently declared Jizzakh, Kashkadarya and Navoi regions were declared free from COVID-19.

Uzbekistan has divided the country's regions and cities into "zones" of red, yellow and green colors, depending on the coronavirus infection level in the given area.

The "red" zones include Karakalpakstan, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Tashkent region (also divided into "zones"), Bukhara, Syrdarya.

The "yellow" zones include Surkhandarya, Khorezm, Tashkent city.

The "green" zones include Navoi, Jizzak, Kashkadarya.

In the "green" zones, free movement of cars and motor vehicles without special stickers is allowed. In "red" and "yellow" zones personal transport movement is allowed in certain hours (from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, GMT+5).

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

