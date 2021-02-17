Uzbekistan reveals number of people to be vaccinated at first stage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan intends at the first stage to vaccinate over four million people against coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to the Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health Service in Uzbekistan.

According to the representative of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service Vazira Mutalova, 3,138 vaccination points, 862 mobile teams have been created in the country. It is noted that each of the mobile teams consists of one family doctor, one vaccinator, and one nurse.

It is reported that 4,112,668 people will be vaccinated at the first stage. These people will be vaccinated in vaccination rooms created in medical institutions on the territory of their location.

The list of the people to be vaccinated first includes:

1,850,797 people aged 65-74;

388,686 elderly people aged 75 to 84;

139,280 people aged 85 and over;

447,976 people are medical personnel;

888,190 people with chronic diseases (aged 18 to 65 );

689,383 school teachers;

223,426 employees of preschool educational institutions;

180,000 military and law enforcement personnel.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the Chinese Zhifei Longcom, is conducting phase 3 clinical trials of the ZF-2001 recombinant vaccine against COVID-19. To date, 6,697 volunteers have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine in clinical trials, and another 1,209 volunteers have received the second dose.

In case of successful completion of clinical trials of this vaccine, the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan proposes to use it for vaccination of the population in Uzbekistan. For this, the Special Republican Commission will have to issue a special permit for the emergency use of the vaccine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva