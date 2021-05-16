Uzbekistan and Tajikistan discuss the development of trade and economic ties

The 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan was held in Tashkent under the co-chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that an open, trusting and constructive dialogue between the leaders of the two states contributed to bringing bilateral relations to a new level of strategic partnership, strengthening the atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding between the two fraternal peoples.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues for further expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in the light of the preparation for the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Republic of Tajikistan this year.

During the negotiations, potential opportunities for further increasing trade were considered, bringing its volume to US$1 billion in the coming years. In this context, a discussion was held on joint measures to strengthen industrial cooperation, cooperation in the mining and electrical industries, energy and transport, as well as to further develop interregional contacts.

Agreements were reached on joint preparation for the implementation of a number of investment projects in the fields of agricultural engineering, development and modernization of road and rail infrastructure.