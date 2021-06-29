Uzbekistan, Turkey agree on several investment projects

Uzbekistan and Turkey signed 24 documents totaling US$679 million following the results of the Uzbek-Turkish business forum in Tashkent, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

In particular, the parties signed 10 investment projects with a total value of US$514.7 million. Also, 15 trade contracts were signed for US$165.2 million.

The Uzbek-Turkish Business Forum was held on 28 June 2021 in Tashkent as part of the visit of the Turkish government delegation to Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay, heads of relevant ministries, departments and industry associations from the Uzbek side, as well as more than 250 representatives of business circles of the two countries.

The parties discussed the development of cooperation in various sectors of the economy.