Uzbekistan's Samarkand International Airport to be temporarily closed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Samarkand International Airport will be closed to receive flights from November 8 through November 12 due to technical reasons, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

On November 11, 2022, the summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Samarkand. The organization will hold its first summit after the reorganization in November 2021. Then the Turkic Council was reorganized into the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The members of the OTS are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye and Uzbekistan.

Previously, the airport was closed to commercial passenger and cargo flights in September due to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit being held in the city.