Polish Adamed Pharma S.A supports development of Uzbekistan’s healthcare (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Polish Adamed Pharma S.A. supports development of Uzbekistan’s healthcare, PR and CSR Manager of the company Martyna Strupczewska told Trend.

According to her, Adamed Pharma has been operating in Uzbekistan through its representative office since 2020. Recently, on 10 October, the company opened its new office in Tashkent.

"Currently, the company has 11 medicines in its portfolio in the Uzbek market," she said.

Strupczewska added that there are several more projects to be dealt with by 2026, in particular in cardiology and other fields.

"The plans will also eventually result in the hiring of around 30 locals," Strupczewska said.

According to Strupczewska, through its presence in Uzbekistan with top-quality products that comply with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards, the company ensures supply of medicines important to the health and lives of Uzbek patients.

"At the end of 2020, Adamed Pharma signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Uzbekistan's Tashkent Medical Academy. Thus, the company funded eight academic scholarships for the brightest among the Academy’s students. Further joint projects are planned for 2023 and beyond," Strupczewska said.

Adamed Pharma is a Polish family-owned pharmaceutical and biotechnology company that manufactures more than 500 products offered to patients in nearly 80 countries around the world.