Électricité de France keen to join power plant construction in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. Uzbekistan and Électricité de France (EDF) discussed the company's participation in the construction of combined-cycle power plants in Uzbekistan’s regions of Syrdarya and Surkhandarya, Trend reports.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Uzbek-French business forum.

Uzbekistan is interested in boosting the company's presence in the region via the implementation of these projects, following a statement by General Director in Central Asia for EDF Pierre-Paul Antheunissens to support hydropower projects in Uzbekistan.

Updating on the current EDF project in Uzbekistan, Syrdarya II gas-fired combined cycle power plant, Antheunissens said at the time that this project with a capacity of 1,600 MW is very important and needed at the moment.

EDF is the world's largest operator of nuclear power plants with assets of 427 billion euros, which operates in 30 countries around the world. The company is engaged in the production, transmission and distribution of electricity.