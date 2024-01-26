AIIB, Uzbekistan implementing projects in various spheres

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 26. Uzbekistan and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are implementing important projects in the field of energy, water supply, reconstruction of roads and railroads, as well as entrepreneurship development, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the bank's President Jin Liqun. Uzbek president visited the headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as part of the state visit to China.

The sides discussed topical aspects of further strategic partnership expansion.

Cooperation with the bank has reached an unprecedentedly high level in recent years. The portfolio of joint projects has exceeded $3 billion. The volume of attracted investments reached $1 billion in 2023.

The head of state spoke in favor of increasing the financing of projects for deep processing of strategic raw materials and implementation of socially important programs on the principles of public-private partnership.

As part of the ongoing structural reforms, Uzbekistan has adopted a joint program of cooperation until 2026 on the implementation of projects in priority areas.

Special attention was paid to the matters of supporting strategically important infrastructure projects in the Central Asian region.

The parties also discussed practical aspects of preparation and holding the annual meeting of Bank's Board of Governors in Samarkand on September this year.

Earlier, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has invested $25 million in Uzbek Industrial and Construction Bank (Uzpromstroybank) sustainability bonds.

The proceeds will be used to finance green projects, including ones to improve energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ensure water security, support women-led initiatives, and finance small and medium-sized businesses.