Health committee of Iranian parliament approves closure of schools, universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian parliament’s health committee has approved the closure of schools and universities at an extraordinary meeting, Chairman of the Iranian parliament’s health committee Ali Nobakht Haghighi said, Trend reports via Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

Nobakht noted that the committee proposed to the parliament speaker to close schools and universities until April 3.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 90 people have been infected, 15 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.