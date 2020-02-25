Famous Iranian actress detained for advertising fake cure for coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Famous Iranian Behnoosh Bakhtiari, who advertised syrup that supposedly cured coronavirus, has been brought to justice, Spokesperson of Suspending Organization of Iran Yasir Raygani said, Trend reports to the organization’s website.

The spokesperson asked the citizens not to believe such ads.

In order to prevent infection of coronavirus famous actress of Iran Behnoosh Bakhtiari has advertised syrup on social networks.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 90 people have been infected, 15 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.