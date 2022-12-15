77 planes added to Iran air fleet

Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Mohammadi said on Thursday that as many as 77 planes have been added to Iranian air fleet since the new Iranian government under President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August 2021, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohammadi, who also heads the country’s Civil Aviation Organization, made the remarks on the sidelines of Iran Airshow 2022 in Kish Island in southern Iran.

He said that in the beginning of the new Iranian government, some 98 planes were operating in the Iranian passenger air fleet, while with the efforts made in repair and maintenance of the existing planes and imports of new ones, the number of planes have been increased to 175 ones.

“Today, not only do we not need foreign countries for aircraft maintenance, but we are currently exporting these services to the Russian Federation,” the official said.

He noted that the number of planes imported into the country by the new Iranian government is more than the ones imported as a result of a lifting of sanctions following a landmark nuclear deal with world powers in 2015.

The 11th edition of Iran Airshow kicked off on Tuesday and will run until December 16.

Some 90 companies from Iran, Russia, China and other countries are present in the event.