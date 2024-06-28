Iran's Supreme Leader votes in early presidential election

Photo: The office of the supreme leader of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has voted in today's early presidential election, Trend reports.

He took part in voting at the polling station established in the center of worship, named after Imam Khomeini.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, the Supreme Leader of Iran said that the active participation of Iranian citizens in voting and increasing the number of voters are urgent needs for Iran.

Khamenei drew attention to the importance of the presidential election and emphasized that the country would be governed by a president elected by citizens for four years.

To note, today at 08:00 (GMT +3:30), an early presidential election began in Iran.

Over 61.45 million voters have the right to vote in the 14th presidential election.

Four candidates will compete for the presidency: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

To recall, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

