Iran and Saudi Arabia talks move forward following positive negotiations

TEHRAN, Iran, August 22. Iran and Saudi Arabia had positive negotiations and took good steps forward, said Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking in a weekly press conference he indicated that holding talks to resume official ties would benefit both countries.

He noted that Iran's relationship with Saudi Arabia is based on bilateral issues and not related to the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Kanaani underlined that mutual steps taken from Saudi Arabia would be positive in having practical diplomatic talks.