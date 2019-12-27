Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran

27 December 2019 07:15 (UTC+04:00)

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has been registered near Bushehr nuclear plant, southwestern Iran, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at 01:53 GMT and located at the depth of 38.3 kilometres.

The Bushehr nuclear plant is situated on Iran's southern coast.

Bushehr NPP is one of the main nuclear facilities in the country and has no analogues anywhere else in the world. Initially a German project that started back in 1974, it was then developed with the help of Russian specialists who managed to "fit" domestic equipment into the construction.

The first power unit at the plant was plugged into the Iranian national electric grid in September 2011 and became fully operational five years later. In November, Russia and Iran commenced the construction of the second power unit at the Bushehr.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Iran up
Turkey 26 December 22:40
Production of home appliances in Iran cost 30% more due to sanctions
Business 26 December 20:35
Gas production from platform 14B of Iran’s South Pars field begins
Oil&Gas 26 December 20:15
Goods worth nearly $300M exported via customs in Iran’s Fars province
Business 26 December 19:23
Iran's energy minister: 171 projects being implemented in Gilan province
Business 26 December 19:22
Iran discloses funds allocated for implementation of power, water projects in Gilan province
Business 26 December 18:24
Latest
Kazakh president condoles over Almaty plane crash
Kazakhstan 08:25
Death toll reaches 28 as Philippines recovers from Christmas typhoon
Other News 08:11
At least 9 dead after passenger airplane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan (VIDEO/PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Kazakhstan 07:50
Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels
Other News 06:40
U.S. holiday retail sales up 3.4 pct: Mastercard
US 05:59
Mexico appeals to international court as diplomatic row with Bolivia intensifies
Other News 05:15
Russia, Turkey conduct joint patrols in Syrian province of Aleppo
Russia 04:28
Netanyahu claims victory in his party's leadership primaries
Israel 03:49
Boeing senior adviser Michael Luttig to retire
US 03:03