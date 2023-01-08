Police in Armenia block access to Russia's military base

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The police in Gyumri blocked the acess to the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia stationed there before the announced anti-Russian protest, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

Earlier, a member of the political movement "National Democratic Pole" of the Republic of Armenia Vahe Gasparyan said that Armenia could arrange a blockade of the 102nd military base of the Russian Federation.

"We will appeal to our people to block the military base in Gyumri. The Russian military base will be surrounded," he said.