Chinese wine importers look into Georgian wine

A group of Chinese wine importers are on tour in Georgia investigating unique types of Georgian wine, Agenda reports.

The tour consists of eight Chinese wine importers and Meiburg Wine Media director and wine magister Debra Meiburg.

’Our past experience has shown that such activities are very successful. For example, over the last four years, Georgian wine moved from the 18th to the ninth position on the Chinese market. We are all very excited about the success of Georgian wine on the Asian market”, Meiburg says.

Chinese wine importers have visited Georgia previously to discover Georgian wine. Meiburg said that the aim of this particular visit was not only to attract the attention of wine importers, but to popularise Georgian wine amongst consumers as well.

The group of Chinese wine importers visited leading wineries and wine making companies in the regions of Kartli and Kakheti.

The visitors were also introduced to the process of making the unique traditional Georgian vessel for keeping and aging wine, the qvevri.

They also tasted about one hundred sorts of wines from 27 different wine companies in Tbilisi.

Meiburg Wine Media is National Wine Agency’s contractor company in China, the third country on the list of Georgia’s largest wine export destinations.

More than four million bottles of Georgian wine have been exported from Georgia to China in 2018 so far.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news