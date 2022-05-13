Georgian local mill to halt operations as it's running out of wheat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Georgian Baraka mill is running out of imported wheat, it is likely that the factory will stop wheat flour production and sale, said management of the mill, Trend reports via Business Press News.

The Georgian wheat production sector is in a difficult position as a result of Russia's floating customs tax on wheat, which has been steadily growing in recent months.

"We don’t receive support from our state, and it’s likely by the end of May we will run out of wheat. As a result, we will be forced to stop manufacturing and lay off employees," the director of the mill said.

Meanwhile, wheat imports in Georgia from January through March 2022, amounted to 31,782 tons ($10.3 million), compared to 3,127 tons ($916,000) in the same period of the previous year.