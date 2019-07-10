Nigeria: Parliament on lockdown after shots fired

10 July 2019 00:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nigeria's National Assembly was on lockdown on Tuesday after shots were fired outside during clashes between police and a group of Shia Muslim protesters, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

Police used tear gas on the protesters and smoke could be seen rising from the area.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), a group that represents Nigeria's minority Shia Muslims, tried to enter the complex, sparking the confrontation with police.

IMN members protest regularly outside the National Assembly in the capital, Abuja, calling for the release of their leader, Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015.

According to Bafar, a 24-year-old student who was at the protest, trouble began when the group insisted on gaining access to the National Assembly premises to present their grievances to federal legislators.

"The security ... took our report to go and give the legislators but perhaps they refused to inform the legislators, or the legislators refused to respond. So, we decided to enter and submit it ourselves," Bafar, who gave only his first name for security reasons, told Al Jazeera.

"But they refused us and started spraying tear gas and shooting live bullets sporadically. I saw more than three people collapsing," he said.

Police said they had arrested 40 protesters during Tuesday's incident. The assembly remained on lockdown as of late afternoon.

Both sides blamed the other for the shooting. Police said officers had "used minimum force to disperse the unruly protesters."

In a statement, police said two officers were shot and wounded in the legs, and six other officers were injured by individuals using clubs and stones.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Boko Haram kills at least five soldiers in northeast Nigeria: sources
Other News 7 July 13:40
Death toll rises to 12 following boat mishap in Nigeria
Other News 2 July 23:43
Islamist insurgents kill at least 20 civilians in northeast Nigerian village: sources
Other News 27 June 08:02
At least 12 bodies recovered following pipeline explosion in Nigeria
Other News 23 June 22:24
Nigeria confirms 42 Boko Haram fighters killed in multilateral operation
Other News 23 June 13:42
Boko Haram kills at least 30 in Nigeria suicide attack
Other News 17 June 18:53
Latest
Navy Secretary on Deck to Lead Defense Department
US 01:25
Glacial melting in Antarctica may become irreversible
World 00:59
UK and France to send further forces to Syria in aid of US withdrawal
World 9 July 23:41
Portuguese coast guard rescue 47 refugees off the coast of Greece
Europe 9 July 23:15
Three IRGC servicemen killed in terror attack in NW Iran
Iran 9 July 22:58
Qatar to sign 'big contract' with Boeing during Emir's US visit - Trump
World 9 July 22:36
U.S. billionaire joins presidential race
US 9 July 21:10
Azerbaijan’s Akkord talks on participation in Baku Oil Refinery reconstruction project
Economy 9 July 19:34
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply by more than 3 times
Finance 9 July 19:23