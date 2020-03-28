Turkey names new minister of transport and infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Adil Karaismailoglu has been appointed Turkey’s new minister of transport and infrastructure, Trend reports citing Resmi Gazete.

The previous minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan has been dismissed by decree of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Adil Karaismailoglu earlier worked at the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKİ).

---

