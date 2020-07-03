UN chief appoints Cristina Duarte of Cape Verde as his special adviser on Africa

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appointed Cristina Duarte of Cape Verde as his special adviser on Africa, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Duarte, who will succeed Bience Gawanas of Namibia, brings to the position more than 34 years of leadership and strategic management experience in public policymaking and in the private sector, coupled with a deep understanding of international and regional cooperation and the challenges facing African countries, said Guterres' press office.

She served as minister of finance, planning and public administration in Cape Verde from 2006 to 2016.