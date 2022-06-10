India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 194.57 cr

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 194.57 crore (1,94,57,68,383) mark on Wednesday, Trend reports citing The Print.

The health ministry informed that more than 13 lakh (13,31,833) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the central government data said.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The government, earlier today, informed that more than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 14.48 crore (14,48,56,780) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered, the health ministry said on Wednesday morning.