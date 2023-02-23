Landslide halts rescue of over 50 missing after China mine collapse

A massive landslide has halted search and rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine which left 53 people missing in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The landslide occurred at the rescue site at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the rescue headquarters.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, more than 900 people had rushed to the site for rescue operations after an open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, six injuries, and 53 people missing.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the rescue efforts had not yet resumed.