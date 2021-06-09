Despite near-term headwinds, analysts bullish on FMCG stocks in India

Despite near-term headwinds of rising input costs and the possibility of lower demand for products as Covid dented rural & urban India, and impacts both production & consumption, analysts remain bullish on stocks of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies and expect the index to relatively outperform its peers in the second half of fiscal 2021-22 (FY22).

In the past one year, prices of key commodities such as groundnut oil, mustard oil, Vanaspati, soya oil, sunflower oil and palm oil have shot up in the range of 20 per cent to 60 per cent, data show.

The FMCG sector macros in this backdrop, according to analysts, have further deteriorated because of weakness in consumer demand and likely margin pressure due to elevated crude oil, palm oil and global food prices.

“The weakness in IIP consumer goods may remain for next few months given high unemployment level,” wrote Pankaj Chhaochharia and Dhirendra Tiwari of Antique Stock Broking in a recent report.