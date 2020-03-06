Hungary confirms third coronavirus case in man who returned from Milan

Hungary has confirmed a third case of the coronavirus, after a Hungarian man who had returned from Milan to the eastern city of Debrecen on Feb. 29 tested positive, the government said on its official website on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The man developed a fever after his return, and the government said it would provide more information about his condition on Friday.

The government also said a group of 15 Japanese tourists had been taken from downtown Budapest to a specialised hospital, and will be tested for the coronavirus.

“They are all coughing but are in a good condition,” the government said.

The first two cases, confirmed on Tuesday, had both been Iranian students in the country.

Iran and Italy have been the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus outside China, where the outbreak originated.