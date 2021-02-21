Montenegro launches anti-COVID vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Montenegro has launched anti-coronavirus vaccination in the country using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the press office of the Public Health Institute of Montenegro reported on late Saturday adding that first jabs of the vaccine were delivered at care houses for elderly, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the statement, the first patient to be inoculated with Sputnik V vaccine was a 66-year-old resident of an elderly house in the Montenegrin town of Risan. The patient called on the rest of people in the country to follow his example and advised against being afraid of the vaccination.

Two people from the medical center’s personnel were also vaccinated and one of them later said that up to 79 patients and staff members were expected to receive anti-COVID jabs in one day.

The country with the population of 600,000 has reported over 71,500 of positive COVID-19 cases, including 939 fatalities.