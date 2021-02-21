Montenegro launches anti-COVID vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Europe 21 February 2021 08:53 (UTC+04:00)
Montenegro launches anti-COVID vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Montenegro has launched anti-coronavirus vaccination in the country using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, the press office of the Public Health Institute of Montenegro reported on late Saturday adding that first jabs of the vaccine were delivered at care houses for elderly, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the statement, the first patient to be inoculated with Sputnik V vaccine was a 66-year-old resident of an elderly house in the Montenegrin town of Risan. The patient called on the rest of people in the country to follow his example and advised against being afraid of the vaccination.

Two people from the medical center’s personnel were also vaccinated and one of them later said that up to 79 patients and staff members were expected to receive anti-COVID jabs in one day.

The country with the population of 600,000 has reported over 71,500 of positive COVID-19 cases, including 939 fatalities.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Egypt, Spain hold joint naval exercise in Red Sea Other News 09:55
Brazil exceeds 245,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 09:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 09:11
Montenegro launches anti-COVID vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Europe 08:53
Kyrgyz President Zhaparov to visit Russia next week Kyrgyzstan 08:20
European bank backs women-led businesses in Turkey Finance 08:19
CNN Travel publishes list of countries opened to vaccinated travelers Tourism 08:17
Goods transit via "Bashmaq border" effective in Iran economy Economy 08:15
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 08:01
Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts Other News 07:25
EU plans eco ranking for planes, flights Transport 06:38
Britain to offer all adults a COVID-19 vaccine by end of July Europe 05:46
Kazakhstan reports decrease in trade with Netherlands in 2020 Business 05:01
Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice Arab World 04:32
COVID sickness dropped 95.8% after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry Israel 03:49
Bolsonaro's nominee to run Petrobras stresses need for "balance" in fuel pricing Oil&Gas 03:05
Violence flares as protests over jailing of Spanish rapper extend into fifth night Europe 02:13
Indonesian capital slammed by monsoon floods, more than 1,000 forced to evacuate Other News 01:25
Outdoor mixing in England may be permitted by early April as UK plans easing of lockdown Europe 00:39
Iran discloses volume of oil, non-oil products loaded and unloaded in ports Transport 00:09
G7 leaders pledge support for Tokyo Olympics Other News 20 February 23:54
Turkey registers more than 7 800 new coronavirus cases Turkey 20 February 23:21
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 20 February 23:15
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 21 Oil&Gas 20 February 23:15
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Armenia justifying aggressive separatism of radical nationalists Politics 20 February 23:13
Footage from Azerbaijani Aghdam district's Galaychilar village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20 February 22:25
Azerbaijan publishes list of documents signed with Turkey on Feb. 19 Politics 20 February 22:24
Inflation rate increasing in Iran Finance 20 February 22:24
Georgia reveals volume of oil-cake and other solid residues, exported to Azerbaijan Business 20 February 22:23
Kazakhstan boosts exports to UK despite COVID-19 Business 20 February 22:21
Some social problems in Azerbaijan can be resolved e-cabinet system of employees Economy 20 February 22:21
Chabahar to become Iran's center for petrochemicals and steel - CEO of Chabahar FZO Business 20 February 22:10
UK records another 10,406 coronavirus cases, 445 deaths Europe 20 February 21:48
Military operation in NW Pakistan leaves 3 killed Other News 20 February 21:07
Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea Other News 20 February 20:31
Argentina health minister resigns after reports of VIP vaccine access Other News 20 February 19:53
Azerbaijan confirms 147 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 20 February 19:28
Turkey aims to go 'blue' in color-coded era of COVID-19 outbreak Turkey 20 February 19:18
Kazakhstan sees decrease in sulfur production volumes Business 20 February 19:17
Georgia cuts car export to Azerbaijan Business 20 February 19:17
Iran's next year budget depends on tax revenue - Iranian MP Business 20 February 19:16
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy Nessus license Tenders 20 February 19:15
Revenues from oil, gas exports to Iran's budget below plan Oil&Gas 20 February 19:07
Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs Finance 20 February 18:35
Clinical trials on combined use of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca vaccines start Society 20 February 17:29
Georgia reveals volume of wadding of textile materials and articles thereof, exported to Azerbaijan Business 20 February 17:28
UAE invests in establishment of intensive garden in Uzbekistan’s Namangan region Uzbekistan 20 February 17:27
Chinese and Turkish parts replace European ones in Iran's car market Business 20 February 17:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 20 Society 20 February 17:26
Uzbekneftegaz eyes reconstructing number of technological objects at Ustyurt gas production department Oil&Gas 20 February 16:31
Georgia reports 396 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.20 Georgia 20 February 15:20
Azerbaijan may apply 'smart' solutions in liberated lands ICT 20 February 14:04
Footage from Azerbaijani Gubadly district's Hamzali village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 20 February 14:03
Turkmenistan, Czech Republic considering possibility of organizing mutual meetings, visits Business 20 February 13:57
Georgia to deepen cooperation for the development of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Transport 20 February 13:56
Iran to increase handicraft export Business 20 February 13:56
Azerbaijan appeals to Swedish Parliament to recognize Khojaly genocide Politics 20 February 13:44
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op on cybersecurity and communications Economy 20 February 12:31
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 20 Uzbekistan 20 February 11:55
Azerbaijani oil prices disclosed Finance 20 February 11:36
Indian-American Swati Mohan spearheads NASA rover landing on Red Planet Other News 20 February 11:33
EAM Jaishankar To Visit Maldives And Mauritius Between February 20-24 Other News 20 February 11:31
India Inc could play a significant role in vaccine rollout: CII Other News 20 February 11:31
Russia to produce 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first half Russia 20 February 11:28
New bill to cut wait time for US green card for Indians Other News 20 February 11:26
Japan confirms importance of "Free & Open Indo-Pacific" at 3rd Quad minsters' meeting Other News 20 February 11:24
Turkmenistan to transfer medical supplies to Russia's Astrakhan region Business 20 February 11:23
Strong India-Australia partnership will play key role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi Other News 20 February 11:22
Armenia's vandalism highlighted at UN meeting Politics 20 February 11:11
Azerbaijan and Turkey approve two more agreements Politics 20 February 11:10
Eni increases natural gas sales in Q4 2020 Oil&Gas 20 February 11:07
'Justice for Khojaly!’ int'l campaign launches in Kyiv (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 20 February 11:06
Eni’s oil & natural gas production down y-o-y Oil&Gas 20 February 11:03
Photo report from Muradkhanli, Mardanli villages of Azerbaijani Gubadly district Society 20 February 11:03
Iranian currency rates for February 20 Finance 20 February 11:01
Documentation of consequences of Armenia's aggression continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Politics 20 February 11:00
Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs Finance 20 February 10:07
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 20 February 09:55
ISET-PI’s Business Confidence Index for Georgia increases Business 20 February 09:54
Total volume of commercial banks’ consumer credit up in Georgia Finance 20 February 09:53
Armenia's occupation policy causes big damage to ecology of entire region – Azerbaijani minister Society 20 February 09:41
Georgia to receive first direct container train from China Georgia 20 February 08:34
Iran’s foreign trade to reach $60bn by yearend: MP Iran 20 February 08:32
827 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 206 652 Kazakhstan 20 February 08:11
Austrian companies active, interested in Turkmenistan in number of areas - ministry Business 20 February 07:10
EU pledges 100 mln euros for vaccine rollout in Africa Europe 20 February 06:03
Azerbaijan’s export of oil up in January 2021 Oil&Gas 20 February 05:01
WHO chief calls for global cooperation, solidarity to tackle COVID-19 pandemic World 20 February 04:44
1 killed, 1 injured after small plane crashes at Port of Los Angeles US 20 February 03:47
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 384,000 in past day - WHO World 20 February 02:52
Dutch Senate approves law ensuring curfew remains in place Europe 20 February 01:48
Germany's health agency warns of new spike in COVID-19 infections Europe 20 February 01:03
Qatar reports 465 new COVID-19 cases, 159,518 in total Arab World 20 February 00:25
Azerbaijani FM meets with heads of diplomatic missions of EU countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 19 February 23:55
Mastercard takes another step forward for digital development of Georgia Business 19 February 23:53
U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21 US 19 February 23:28
Turkey plans to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions in March Turkey 19 February 22:43
Iran's Chabahar to become steel & petrochemical industry hub: Official Iran 19 February 22:38
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in customs Kazakhstan 19 February 22:09
Parliament to approve new PM and government on February 22 Georgia 19 February 21:50
All news