Taliban kill 30 Afghan soldiers and take base in first major attack since ceasefire

20 June 2018 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Taliban militants killed 30 Afghan soldiers and captured a military base in the western province of Badghis on Wednesday, the provincial governor said, their first major attack since a ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Reuters reports.

The three-day Taliban ceasefire ended on Sunday.

Provincial governor Abdul Qafoor Malikzai said the Taliban attacked two security posts in the early hours. Abdul Aziz Bek, head of the Badghis provincial council, said one military base was targeted, in the district of Balamerghab.

“Large numbers of Taliban came from several directions,” Bek said. “After hours of heavy fighting 30 Afghan security forces were killed and the Taliban captured the base.”

Fifteen Taliban were killed in other areas of the province overnight, he said, adding that the militants prepared their attacks and did reconnaissance of the area during their ceasefire.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the attacks.

Naqibullah Amini, spokesman for the Badghis police, confirmed the death of 30 soldiers and said the Taliban killed four soldiers in separate attacks on security checkpoints in the same district.

The government also called a ceasefire for the holiday and Taliban fighters headed into cities across the country over the weekend as both sides celebrated the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

President Ashraf Ghani extended his unilateral ceasefire, initially due to end on Wednesday, by 10 days.

Some have criticized his ceasefire, which allowed the Taliban to freely enter government-held areas, including the capital, Kabul.

“The consequences could be disastrous,” a senior Western diplomat in Kabul said this week.

The Taliban are fighting to oust U.S.-led NATO forces combined and defeat Ghani’s U.S.-backed government to restore sharia, or Islamic law, after their ouster by U.S.-led forces in 2001.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
UN chief lauds Afghanistan's extension of ceasefire with Taliban
Other News 18 June 08:39
Afghan president extends ceasefire with Taliban by 10 days
Other News 18 June 04:00
Iran condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Politics 17 June 18:32
15 cilled, 45 civilians wounded in Nangarahar suicide attack
Other News 17 June 16:26
Turkmenistan increasing electricity export to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 16 June 13:58
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 12:10
Lavrov: Post-Soviet security bloc's top diplomats concerned about Afghanistan's north
Russia 11 June 15:34
Russia to continue efforts to involve Taliban in direct negotiations with Kabul - Lavrov
Russia 11 June 12:52
Rouhani expresses support for peace and security in Afghanistan
Politics 9 June 20:24
Putin underlines strategic partnership between Russia, Tajikistan
Russia 9 June 12:34
UAE to boost troop presence in Afghanistan for training
Arab World 8 June 15:53
Afghan president announces temporary ceasefire with Taliban
Other News 8 June 02:25
Azerbaijan's defense minister to attend NATO meeting
Politics 7 June 14:13
Afghan president announces ceasefire with Taliban insurgents
Other News 7 June 11:56
Explosions rip through Baghdad mosque, killing 7
Other News 7 June 00:52
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29
Islamic State claim Kabul blast, provide no evidence: statement
Other News 4 June 23:30
Suicide bomber kills at least eight near peace gathering of Afghan clerics
Other News 4 June 11:58