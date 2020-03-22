20 separatists killed in military offensive in Cameroon's troubled Anglophone region

At least 20 armed separatists were killed and many wounded in a recent military offensive by the Cameroon army in Ngoketunjia, a division in the restive English-speaking region of Northwest, a senior army official said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Brigadier General Valere Nka, commander of the 5th Joint Military Region with command post in Bamenda, chief town of Northwest, told reporters in Bamenda that a separatist commander called "general action man" was among those killed.

All those killed were "terrorist secessionists" who attacked security stations in Galim locality of West region on March 7, killing four members of government forces, he said.

The army said that 10 camps of the separatists were dismantled and some arms and munitions were seized during the raids which lasted for about five days. Some of the seized weapons were presented to reporters during a media briefing in Bamenda.

According to the United Nations, over 700,000 people have been displaced internally and externally since separatists began clashing with government forces in 2017 to establish an independent nation in the English-speaking regions of the country.