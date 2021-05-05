El Salvador inks deal with Pfizer for 4.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele said on Twitter on Tuesday night that the Central American nation has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for 4.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"With this purchase, we guarantee uninterrupted immunization for our entire target population," said Bukele.
