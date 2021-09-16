PM Modi to hold bilaterals with US, Australia, Japan before Quad summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden on September 24, followed by the meeting of Quad leaders at the White House with focus on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific, coronavirus, and climate change.

According to officials based in Washington and New Delhi, PM Modi will first have separate bilateral meetings with comprehensive strategic partners Japan and Australia on September 23. With Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, PM Modi will advance the shared objective of an open, free, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region as India steps up its engagement through various initiative in the Indo-Pacific. India has a two plus two dialogues with all the three Quad partners, with the first Indo-Australian dialogue being held in New Delhi on September 11.

On September 24, PM Modi will hold first bilateral dialogue with US Vice President Kamala Harris followed by the first dialogue in physical capacity with President Joe Biden. This will be followed by the much-awaited Quad summit. All the engagements will be held at the White House.