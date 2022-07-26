Indian researchers develop AI tool for personalised cancer diagnosis

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can predict cancer-causing gene mutations in an individual.

Named PIVOT, the tool utilises information on mutations, expression of genes, copy number variation in genes and changes in biological network due to altered gene expression to make its predictions.

The findings of the research have been published in a peer-reviewed journal, ‘Frontier in Genetics’.

PIVOT is part of personalised cancer care that has been growing all over the world. It has been found that conventional methods of treating cancer, including chemotherapy and radiation, kill non-cancerous cells, too, thereby causing severe side-effects for the patients. Personalised cancer treatment looks at addressing a malignant tumour based on the needs and development of the disease in that particular patient.