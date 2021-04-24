Russia reports 8,828 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 8,828 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,753,789, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The growth rate stood at 0.19% in relative terms.

Russia’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 399 over the past day versus 398 on the previous day, bringing the total death toll to 107,900.

The mortality rate in relative terms remained at 2.27%, according to the crisis center.

Some 9,254 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, and the total number of recoveries hit 4,380,468.

The share of recovered patients remained at 92.1% of all those infected.