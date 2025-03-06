Uzbekistan boosts economic ties with new trade house in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. A Trade House of Uzbekistan is set to open in the Afghan city of Mazar-I-Sharif, Trend reports.

The Trade House, covering an area of 220 square meters, will provide a platform for Uzbek entrepreneurs to introduce their products to the Afghan market, find new partners, and expand export opportunities.

It will feature permanent showrooms and warehouses for pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, and construction materials.

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan reached $153.7 million in January 2025. This is 231 percent more compared to the same period last year ($46.3 million in January 2024).

Afghanistan occupied a position in the upper echelon of Uzbekistan's trade partners, ranking among the top ten largest players in bilateral trade volume.