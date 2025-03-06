Uzbekistan, Poland explore new avenues for enhancing co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzbekistan and Poland discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between the Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Munira Aminova, and the Charge d'Affaires of Poland in Uzbekistan Marcin Wakar.

In the course of the meeting, the parties focused on tourism, agriculture, investment, and sustainable development.

Special attention was paid to education, including the attraction of projects and technical assistance from Poland for the development of educational programs. The parties expressed great interest in expanding cooperation in this area and discussed promising projects to support academic exchanges and scientific initiatives.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and Poland signed several agreements to enhance trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

The documents were signed during a series of events in Tashkent, including a business forum and a meeting of the Uzbek-Polish Intergovernmental Commission. The Uzbek delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Akram Aliyev, while the Polish side was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Development and Technology Michal Jaros.