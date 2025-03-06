Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam on track for deeper economic co-op with new commission

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. The Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev proposed the establishment of a Kyrgyz-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính as part of an official visit to Vietnam.

Kasymaliev stated that the commission would facilitate regular dialogue on relevant issues and develop mutually beneficial initiatives.

“To give additional momentum to trade, economic, and investment relations, we believe it is important to agree upon and sign three fundamental agreements in the field of economics—agreements on the promotion and protection of investments, economic cooperation, and the avoidance of double taxation,” he said.

He noted the positive dynamics in the development of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam. Meanwhile, the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries increased almost 13 times from 2019 through 2024.

In turn, Phạm Minh Chính emphasized that Vietnam highly values its relations with Kyrgyzstan, dubbing the country a true friend.

“We are committed to comprehensive cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and are ready to work together on further developing bilateral cooperation in various areas,” said Phạm Minh Chính.

Following the meeting, Kasymaliev invited the Vietnamese Prime Minister to visit Kyrgyzstan.

In the course of Kasymaliyev's official visit to Vietnam, several important bilateral agreements were signed.

These included:

- A Joint Statement outlining the outcomes of the visit.

- An Agreement on cooperation in education between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Vietnam.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Justice of Vietnam, focusing on legal cooperation.

- A Memorandum of Understanding between the State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan and the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to enhance collaboration in civil aviation.